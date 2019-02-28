Bonfires Return To San Francisco's Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — Bonfires will become legal at San Francisco's Ocean Beach in restricted areas on Friday.

There will be 16 fire rings that are available between Fulton Street and Lincoln Way, according to Golden Gate National Recreation Area officials.

Beachgoers must bring their own firewood and are forbidden from lighting treated wood or trash.

Groups with 25 or more people must apply for a permit before starting a bonfire, but the pits are available on a first-come, first-served basis to others.

Fires are permitted from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., at which point they must be extinguished with water.

Fires may not be sparked from October 31 to the end of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's no-burn period of winter. Wood smoke is the largest source of air pollution during the winter, according to air district officials.

