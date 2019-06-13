'The Bearded Wonder' Of Mill Valley Gets International Recognition

(KCBS Radio MILL VALLEY) — A 36-year-old Mill Valley man is reveling in the glory of having won a major award at the World Beard And Moustache Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Anthony Carty, also known as the "Bearded Wonder" to some, spends three to six hours getting his two-foot-wide beard ready for competitions.

It's not easy to coerce his whiskers into place, he said.

There's "a lot of yelling and probably some explicit words at the mirror," he said.

In Belgium, he won second place in the partial beard freestyle category.

It was five years ago when he entered his first facial follicles contest in Petaluma as a "publicity stunt," he said. "I didn't know what I was getting myself into."