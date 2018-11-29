9-Year-Old Gets Steph Curry's Attention About Lack Of Sneakers In Girl Sizes

Stephen Curry has been exchanging handwritten letters with a nine-year-old girl from Napa who questioned why his sneakers aren't available in her size.

Riley Morrison recently wrote to the Golden State Warriors star saying that she was disappointed that Under Armour didn't make the Curry 5 shoe for girls, which she'd been hoping to wear during her basketball season.

"I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls basketball camp," Riley wrote. "I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock Curry 5's too."

On Thursday, Curry tweeted the letter that he sent back to his fan, saying that he'd spent the last two days working with Under Armour to address the problem.

"Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as 'boys' on the website. We are correcting this now!" Curry wrote. "I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly, so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5's now."

Riley also got an invitation to be with Curry for International Women's Day on March 8.