Katy Perry Visits Young Sick Fan In Australia

During some down time in the 'land down under,' pop star Katy Perry paid a very special visit to one of her biggest fans, cancer patient Grace Moores.

Moore missed out on her idol's concert in Adelaide, Austrailia after doctors removed a 6cm brain tumor, according to Billboard.

Tiana, Grace's older sister began a social media campaign to get the "Fireworks" singer to see her little sister. She wrote "grace has love been Katy’s biggest fan since she was 3, please help us try and get in contact with @katyperry"



RETWEET PLEASE! my baby sister is meant to attend @katyperry concert in Adelaide this year but was diagnosed with a 6cm Brain tumour and has been battling all year, grace has love been Katy’s biggest fan since she was 3, please help us try and get in contact with @katyperry xx pic.twitter.com/5C9Xuccmu4 — Tiana is trash (@tianamoores_) July 25, 2018

Her post had seen over 20,000 retweets and eventually made it on Perry's ever-so active social media eyes. Perry then stopped by Grace's home at her Banksia Park, just before her final show at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Tiana tweeted photos of Perry's visit, saying "She’s truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing!"

GUYS WE DID IT! @katyperry just visited grace! She’s truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing! pic.twitter.com/elxDW7ioyg — Tiana is trash (@tianamoores_) July 31, 2018

The singer hung out with the family, signed a shirt for Grace and sang three songs including an acoustic version of "Roar," see it here:



MY FRIEND HAD @KATYPERRY COME TO HER HOUSE FOR HER BEAUTIFUL SISTER!



Grace was diagnosed with a brain tumour & is now going through rehab, This honestly melts my heart. pic.twitter.com/lieE9VF0VP — k (@bornstunnaflow) July 31, 2018

Perry's Witness Tour continues through some of Australia's major cities, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

