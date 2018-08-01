Katy Perry

Katy Perry Visits Young Sick Fan In Australia

August 1, 2018
During some down time in the 'land down under,' pop star Katy Perry paid a very special visit to one of her biggest fans, cancer patient Grace Moores. 

Moore missed out on her idol's concert in Adelaide, Austrailia after doctors removed a 6cm brain tumor, according to Billboard

Tiana, Grace's older sister began a social media campaign to get the "Fireworks" singer to see her little sister. She wrote "grace has love been Katy’s biggest fan since she was 3, please help us try and get in contact with @katyperry"

Her post had seen over 20,000 retweets and eventually made it on Perry's ever-so active social media eyes. Perry then stopped by Grace's home at her Banksia Park, just before her final show at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Tiana tweeted photos of Perry's visit, saying "She’s truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing!"

The singer hung out with the family, signed a shirt for Grace and sang three songs including an acoustic version of "Roar," see it here:

Perry's Witness Tour continues through some of Australia's major cities, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.
 

