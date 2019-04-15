Katy Perry Performs "365" With Zedd at Coachella

During Zedd's DJ set at Coachella Valley Music Festival on Sunday, his "365" collaborator Katy Perry took the stage to perform the song live.

Perry sported a pink shimery jumpsuit with some large hoop earrings, strutting up and down the Indio stage, just across from the iconic Coachella ferris wheel.

The American Idol judge was seen in and around the music festival with fiance, Orlando Bloom the day before. There was some speculation as to who would appear with Zedd. Maren Morris, who duets with the DJ on "The Middle" was not there. Neither was ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez to be found to sing along to "I Want You to Know,"

In the middle of their song, Perry proclaimed "I've been doin' Coachella for about 17 years," and earlier, she jokingly tweeted "feel like I’ve been doing full looks at @Coachella for as long as some of these people have been alive," cracking on how young the crowd was at the show.