INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Katy Perry performs onstage with Zedd at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

(Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Katy Perry Performs "365" With Zedd at Coachella

April 15, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music

During Zedd's DJ set at Coachella Valley Music Festival on Sunday, his "365" collaborator Katy Perry took the stage to perform the song live.

Perry sported a pink shimery jumpsuit with some large hoop earrings, strutting up and down the Indio stage, just across from the iconic Coachella ferris wheel.

The American Idol judge was seen in and around the music festival with fiance, Orlando Bloom the day before. There was some speculation as to who would appear with Zedd. Maren Morris, who duets with the DJ on "The Middle" was not there. Neither was ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez to be found to sing along to "I Want You to Know,"

In the middle of their song, Perry proclaimed "I've been doin' Coachella for about 17 years," and earlier, she jokingly tweeted "feel like I’ve been doing full looks at @Coachella for as long as some of these people have been alive," cracking on how young the crowd was at the show.

 
Tags: 
Katy Perry
Zedd
DJ Set
Coachella
music festival
365