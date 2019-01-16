Justin Timberlake Tops Billboard's Hot Tours List

After taking some time off from his Man of the Woods Tour due to bruised vocal cords, Justin Timberlake topped off Billboard's Hot Tours List by grossing $7.4 million from three cities since the beginning of the year.

According to Billboard, Timberlake's tour generated a total of $155.5 million, with over 1.2 million tickets sold.

As he recovers, Timberlake is off to make good on his promise to perform his rescheduled shows including an Oakland Oracle Arena performance on March 15. Timberlake's Man of the Woods Tour ends Uncasville, Conn.’s Mohegan Sun Arena on April 13.

So far, Timberlake is followed by Sting and Shaggy's 44/876 Tour in second place, Latin superstars J Balvin's Vibras Tour and Pepe Aguilar take third and fourth place and the legendary Billy Joel rounds out Billboard's top five Hot Tours.

The avid golfer, Timberlake won't make the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year, as he will be performing at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington that weekend.