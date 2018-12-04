Justin Timberlake Postpones Oracle Arena Show Due To Bruised Vocal Cords

Live Nation announced on Tuesday, Justin Timberlake is postponing his Oakland Oracle Arena show meant for Wednesday, December 5 to a "TBD" date.

(Photo credit: Live Nation)

The released statement reads:

"As a result of bruised vocal cords, the Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods currently scheduled for this Wednesday, December 5 is unfortunately postponed. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets pending information on rescheduling."

Timberlake postponed his show in Buffalo, New York back in mid-October for the same reason.

