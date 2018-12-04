Justin Timberlake Postpones Oracle Arena Show Due To Bruised Vocal Cords
December 4, 2018
Live Nation announced on Tuesday, Justin Timberlake is postponing his Oakland Oracle Arena show meant for Wednesday, December 5 to a "TBD" date.
The released statement reads:
"As a result of bruised vocal cords, the Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods currently scheduled for this Wednesday, December 5 is unfortunately postponed. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets pending information on rescheduling."
Timberlake postponed his show in Buffalo, New York back in mid-October for the same reason.