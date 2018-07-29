01 October 2017 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. WWE Legend wrestler Nikolai Volkoff at Hamilton Comic Con at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. Photo Credit: Brent Perniac/AdMedia

WWE Legend wrestler Nikolai Volkoff (Photo credit: Brent Perniac/AdMedia)

WWF Wrestler Nikolai Volkoff Dies at 70

July 29, 2018
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
News
Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) — Josip Peruzovic, the former pro wrestler known for playing beloved villain Nikolai Volkoff, has died. He was 70.

His wife Lynn Peruzovic confirmed his death Sunday. She says he has had heart problems, and that when she went to give him medicine he was not responsive.

World Wrestling Entertainment says Peruzovic was "one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen." He was known for singing the onetime Soviet Union's national anthem before matches and for his tag team alliance with another wrestler known as The Iron Sheik.

WWE says his career spanned the better part of 40 years and featured showdowns with wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan.

In 2006, Peruzovic made an unsuccessful run for a House seat in the Maryland General Assembly.

Tags: 
Nikolai Volkoff
WWF
WWE
Wrestler
Josip Peruzovic
death
Hulk Hogan
Iron Sheik