Jonas Brothers Announce 'Happiness Begins' Tour Date In San Francisco
It's official. The Jonas Brothers announced on Wednesday, they will hit the road to support their new album on a North American, 40-city Happiness Begins Tour with special guests Jordan McGraw and Bebe Rexha, according to Billboard.
Following the release of their highly anticipated full-length album, Happiness Begins (set for release on June 7), their tour kicks off in Miami, Florida on August 7. The band tweeted the annoncement with a video:
The moment we've all been waiting for... The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU. Can't wait to bring this show to life and hit the road with @beberexha and @jordanmcgraw! Tickets on sale next week -- https://t.co/oO1hpzdzRf pic.twitter.com/4i17mJF2AS— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 1, 2019
The tour will take the JoBros through to cities like Washington DC, Boston, Chicago and will arrive at the all-new Chase Center in San Francisco on October 8. The tour concludes at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 20.
"We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again," the brothers said in a released statement. "We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!"
Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour 2019 Dates:
08/07 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
08/09 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/10 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*
08/14 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/15 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/21 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/31 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
09/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/05 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
09/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/08 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
09/10 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/13 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
09/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/16 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
09/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
09/25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*
09/27 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center*
09/29 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/01 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
10/06 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
10/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/12 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/15 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/17 — San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
10/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
*Bebe Rexha not performing
Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am at LiveNation.com.