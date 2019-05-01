Jonas Brothers Announce 'Happiness Begins' Tour Date In San Francisco

It's official. The Jonas Brothers announced on Wednesday, they will hit the road to support their new album on a North American, 40-city Happiness Begins Tour with special guests Jordan McGraw and Bebe Rexha, according to Billboard.

Following the release of their highly anticipated full-length album, Happiness Begins (set for release on June 7), their tour kicks off in Miami, Florida on August 7. The band tweeted the annoncement with a video:

The moment we've all been waiting for... The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU. Can't wait to bring this show to life and hit the road with @beberexha and @jordanmcgraw! Tickets on sale next week -- https://t.co/oO1hpzdzRf pic.twitter.com/4i17mJF2AS — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 1, 2019

The tour will take the JoBros through to cities like Washington DC, Boston, Chicago and will arrive at the all-new Chase Center in San Francisco on October 8. The tour concludes at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 20.

"We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again," the brothers said in a released statement. "We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!"

Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour 2019 Dates:

08/07 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

08/09 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/10 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

08/14 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/15 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/21 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/31 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

09/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/05 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

09/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/08 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

09/10 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/13 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

09/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/16 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

09/25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

09/27 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center*

09/29 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/01 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/06 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/12 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/15 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/17 — San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

10/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

*Bebe Rexha not performing

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am at LiveNation.com.

