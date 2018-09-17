'Joker' Director Teases Creepy Joaquin Phoenix Photo

On Sunday, director Todd Phillips gave us a first look at actor Joaquin Phoenix, starring as the lead role in his upcoming DC Comics Joker movie.

The yet untitled film is an origin story of Batman's number #1 arch nemesis. In a photo posted on Instagram, Phillips shares a Phoenix in character, but before the clownish traits and the Joker's signature ear-to-ear smile. The photo’s caption "Arthur" confirms the characters real name, "Arthur Fleck," according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The film also stars Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron and Zazie Beetz who is best known for her role as Domino in Deadpool 2. Alec Baldwin was said to play Bruce Wayne/Batman’s father but ultimately dropped out of the role.

Phillips co-wrote the script along with Scott Silver, screenwriter of 8 Mile, The Fighter and The Finest Hours.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 4, 2019.

