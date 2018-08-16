Join Team Alice For First Responders

A Benefit For First Responders

Hooman and Bryn from the Sarah and Vinnie Morning Show are teaming up to raise money for First Responders suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries in The San Francisco First Responders Stair Climb September 8, 2018 at 555 California Street.

We are commited to save the lives of those that save ours. We hope you will support Team Alice with a donation for our First Responders who save lives every day. These men and women always go the distance… for us.

The San Francisco First Responders Stair Climb will be September 8, 2018 at 555 California Street. The stair climb event is being held around the time of 9/11 in remembrance of those who gave their lives; Firefighters, Police, EMS and Dispatchers whose lives are forever affected by exposure to traumatic events. The funds raised benefit The National First Responders Fund that supports First Responders throughout the State of California and help them to attend PTSD programs.

WHY IS TEAM ALICE CLIMBING? On a daily basis, Firefighters, Paramedics, and Police Officers are witness to numerous tragic incidents while on duty. This recurrent, cumulative exposure to horrific events is the reason that the Journal of Occupational Health estimates that approximately 20% of Firefighters and Paramedics suffer from PTSD, while the general population experiences PTSD at a rate of 3.5%. Treatment options are available, but many are not covered by health insurance, and must be paid for out-of-pocket. Oftentimes, these costs are prohibitive for the rescuer in need of help. This is why we climb.

Hooman and Bryn will make the climb to the top of the 555 California Street building on behalf of everyone who makes a donation. Your donation is YOU doing a virtual climb right alongside them. Every step up is a step for our First Responders. We hope you will make a donation and help Team Alice raise funds for our Firefighters, Police, EMS and Dispatchers who do not think twice about-facing traumatic events. CLIMB TO SAVE LIVES OF THOSE THAT SAVE OURS!

Thank you for making a donation on behalf of [email protected] Team. Your contribution is deeply appreciated.

All donations are tax deductible. The funds raised will be used to fund the treatment of First Responders (Police, Fire and Dispatch) for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders/injuries and to help Firefighters and their families in times of need.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT

THE 2018 SAN FRANCISCO FIRST RESPONDERS STAIR CLIMB