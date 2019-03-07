John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, Leslie Jones Headline 3rd Annual Clusterfest
Taking place June 21 through the 23rd, Comedy Central and Superfly’s 3rd annual comedy/music extravaganza, Clusterfest returns to San Francisco with a newly announced killer line-up.
Headlining this year’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center stage includes John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Issa Rae (Insecure), The Roots (The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon), Ilana Glazer (Rough Night), My Favorite Murder (True Crime Comedy Podcast), Jonathan Van Ness & Friends (Queer Eye) and Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live).
Full List of Clusterfest 2019 Performers:
- Amanda Seales
- Anthony Jeselnik
- Asian AF
- Big Freedia
- Catherine Cohen
- Chad Daniels
- Chelsea Peretti
- Chris DiStefano
- Chris Redd
- Comedy Bang! Bang! With Scott Aukerman
- Comedy Central Presents: Up Next Stand Up + Variety
- Courtney Barnett
- Craig Robinson & the Nasty Delicious
- Dan Finnerty & the Dan Band
- Daniel Van Kirk
- Dina Hashem
- Disgraceland Podcast With Jake Brennan
- DJ Dials
- Earl Skakel
- Fortune Feimster
- Girl Talk
- Guy Branum
- Ilana Glazer
- Issa Rae
- Jaboukie Young-White
- Japanese Breakfast
- Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle
- John Mulaney
- Jonathan Van Ness & Friends
- Langston Kerman
- Lenny Marcus
- Leslie Jones
- Los Espookys With Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres
- Lovett or Leave It
- Mac Sabbath
- Matteo Lane
- Mustache Harbor
- My Favorite Murder
- Nick Thune
- Nicole Byer
- Patton Oswalt
- Pen Pals With Daniel & Rory
- Petey DeAbreu
- Quinta Brunson
- R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME? With Adam Scott & Scott Aukerman
- Robin Tran
- Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion: Live Read With Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peaches Christ & Brickhouse
- Rory Scovel
- Rosebud Baker
- Sean Patton
- Sheng Wang
- Sinbad
- Soul Clap
- The Black Version
- The Jeselnik & Rosenthal Vanity Project
- The Roots
- Tig Notaro
- Todd Barry
- Vino Diesel With Adam Pally
- Whitney Cummings
And more to be announced...
Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 am PST with general 3-day, VIP and Platinum passes available starting Monday, March 11. More information available at their website, www.clusterfest.com.