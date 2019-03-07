Clusterfest

John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, Leslie Jones Headline 3rd Annual Clusterfest

March 7, 2019
Taking place June 21 through the 23rd, Comedy Central and Superfly’s 3rd annual comedy/music extravaganza, Clusterfest returns to San Francisco with a newly announced killer line-up.

Headlining this year’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center stage includes John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Issa Rae (Insecure), The Roots (The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon), Ilana Glazer (Rough Night), My Favorite Murder (True Crime Comedy Podcast), Jonathan Van Ness & Friends (Queer Eye) and Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live).

Full List of Clusterfest 2019 Performers:

  • Amanda Seales
  • Anthony Jeselnik
  • Asian AF
  • Big Freedia
  • Catherine Cohen
  • Chad Daniels
  • Chelsea Peretti
  • Chris DiStefano
  • Chris Redd
  • Comedy Bang! Bang! With Scott Aukerman
  • Comedy Central Presents: Up Next Stand Up + Variety
  • Courtney Barnett
  • Craig Robinson & the Nasty Delicious
  • Dan Finnerty & the Dan Band
  • Daniel Van Kirk
  • Dina Hashem
  • Disgraceland Podcast With Jake Brennan
  • DJ Dials
  • Earl Skakel
  • Fortune Feimster
  • Girl Talk
  • Guy Branum
  • Ilana Glazer
  • Issa Rae
  • Jaboukie Young-White
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle
  • John Mulaney
  • Jonathan Van Ness & Friends
  • Langston Kerman
  • Lenny Marcus
  • Leslie Jones
  • Los Espookys With Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres
  • Lovett or Leave It
  • Mac Sabbath
  • Matteo Lane
  • Mustache Harbor
  • My Favorite Murder
  • Nick Thune
  • Nicole Byer
  • Patton Oswalt
  • Pen Pals With Daniel & Rory
  • Petey DeAbreu
  • Quinta Brunson
  • R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME? With Adam Scott & Scott Aukerman
  • Robin Tran
  • Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion: Live Read With Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peaches Christ & Brickhouse
  • Rory Scovel
  • Rosebud Baker
  • Sean Patton
  • Sheng Wang
  • Sinbad
  • Soul Clap
  • The Black Version
  • The Jeselnik & Rosenthal Vanity Project
  • The Roots
  • Tig Notaro
  • Todd Barry
  • Vino Diesel With Adam Pally
  • Whitney Cummings

And more to be announced...

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 am PST with general 3-day, VIP and Platinum passes available starting Monday, March 11. More information available at their website, www.clusterfest.com.
 

