John Mayer Reflects On The Late Mac Miller

"This was going to be Mac Miller’s year. He made a quantum leap in his music." John Mayer shared on social media, speaking of the untimely death of Hip Hop artist Mac Miller.

"That’s incredibly hard to do, to evolve and get better and more focused while your career is already underway." Mayer adds.

Mayer was asked to perform guitar on the late rapper's song "Small Worlds" and the two became good friends. He said, when Miller presented the song, he gave it a "yup" to acknowledge is it was good. The highest praise Mayer says he can give a track. "It means we don’t need to say another word, it’s going down."

A post shared by John Mayer -- (@johnmayer) on Sep 8, 2018 at 5:32pm PDT

Miller died of an apparent drug overdose on Friday. He was just 26 years-old.

Before his death, Mac Miller was to start a 26-date tour, supporting his recently released album Swimming, according to Billboard. The tour was to kick off in October at The Masonic in San Francisco. The same venue John Mayer performed at Alice In Winterland in January.

