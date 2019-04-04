John Legend Lends His Voice Talents To Google Assistant

For a limited time, the Google Home Assistant features the voice talents of EGOT winner, John Legend.

On Wednesday, Google announced Legend's voice can be heard as the Google Assistant on all Google-powered devices and on both Android and Apple iOS mobile devices.

You can ask "Google" to "talk like a Legend" in response, Google says with John Legend's voice "Hi! John Legend here. I lent my voice to your Google Assistant, so you can hear me do things like answer your questions, brief you on the weather and tell jokes while the regular Assistant voice handles the rest... Let's have some fun."

The John Legend Google Assistant can also sing "Happy Birthday," rap a freestyle, update the latest weather forecast and describe his favorite person, his wife Chrissy Teigen.

When asked about having a girlfriend, the Assistant's response is "I spend my time assisting you, I wouldn't want a relationship to get in that way," the Assistant continues with "Completely unrelated, I just wanted to say that Chrissy Teigen seems like a talented author. An amazing mom. Simply put, she rules."

Teigen and Legend have been married since 2013 and has two children.