John Legend Covers U2's "Pride (In The Name of Love)" at People's Choice Awards

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner John Legend performed a stunning rendition of U2's "Pride (In The Name of Love)" at Sunday's People's Choice Awards.

The talented 39-year-old singer/songwriter picked that particular song for it's strong social justice tones and to present the People's Champion Award to Brian Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, Billboard reports.

"Bryan, I've had the pleasure of learning from you and working alongside you and tonight it is my honor to present to you the 2018 People's Champion Award," Legend said.

Watch John Legend's performance, here...

Video of John Legend&#039;s Moving Rendition of &quot;Pride&quot; | E! People&#039;s Choice Awards

Legend received a standing ovation for his performance, seen during his E! network performance.

