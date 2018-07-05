Enrique Iglesias Shows off Adorable Whale Impression to Make His Baby Giggle

This. Is. Adorable.

Enrique Iglesias took to Instagram yesterday to show off an adorable moment with one of his 6-month-old twins.

The singer shared a video showing off his impersonation of a whale while in a body of water on the Fourth of July. Oh, yeah, the 43-year-old superstar showed off his water spitting skills, but his daughter (Lucy) stole the show.



Happy 4th of July! A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Jul 4, 2018 at 10:25am PDT