Jessica Lange Returns To 'American Horror Story,' Creepy Teaser Trailer Revealed
August 6, 2018
On Monday, FX released the first teaser trailer for Ryan Murphy's upcoming eighth season of AHS, titled American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
See the creepy preview, here...
The upcoming eighth season will also bring back award-actress Jessica Lange in her role as Constance Langdon from the first season. During a television critics meeting, AHS actress Sarah Paulson revealed she will direct Lange in an episode during season eight.
Lange has been nominated for an Emmy 4 times for her work on AHS, winning them in 2012 and 2014. The show American Horror Story has earned 16 Emmys.
Season 8 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX, September 12, 2018.