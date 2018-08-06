HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 1: Jessica Lange,left, and Sarah Paulson attend the party following the red carpet event for FX's "Feud: Bette and Joan" at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 1, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/FX/PictureGrou

Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson (Photo credit: Vince Bucci/FX/PictureGroup)

Jessica Lange Returns To 'American Horror Story,' Creepy Teaser Trailer Revealed

August 6, 2018
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

On Monday, FX released the first teaser trailer for Ryan Murphy's upcoming eighth season of AHS, titled American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

See the creepy preview, here...

The upcoming eighth season will also bring back award-actress Jessica Lange in her role as Constance Langdon from the first season. During a television critics meeting, AHS actress Sarah Paulson revealed she will direct Lange in an episode during season eight.

Lange has been nominated for an Emmy 4 times for her work on AHS, winning them in 2012 and 2014. The show American Horror Story has earned 16 Emmys.

Season 8 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX, September 12, 2018.

Tags: 
American Horror Story
Apocalypse
FX
Sarah Paulson
Jessica Lange
Ryan Murphy
Season 8