Jennifer Lopez' 'Second Act' To Release During The Holidays

As her Las Vegas residency comes to an end, Jennifer Lopez' upcoming romantic comedy Second Act gets pushed forward to release in theaters in December.

J-Lo's rom-com moves from November 21st to December 14th, going up against Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines and the animated superhero adventure Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new opening date allows the film to play through the holidays and into 2019.

Second Act follows Lopez' character Maya, a struggling grocery store worker who is given the chance to work on Madison Avenue. Think Working Girl meets Maid In Manhattan. The film also stars This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia (who is still sportin' his "Jack Pearson" 'stache), King of Queens' Leah Remini, Treat Williams, Vanessa Hudgens and Charlyne Yi.