Jazz Jennings Thanks Fans After Gender Confirmation Surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Transgender rights activist and television star Jazz Jennings says she is doing great following gender confirmation surgery.

The 17-year-old "I Am Jazz" star posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown on Instagram. She thanked followers for their "love and support."



In a YouTube video earlier this month, she said she was looking forward to the surgery and had been ready for it "my entire life."

Jennings has been the star of the TLC show since 2015. She and her parents co-founded the TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation, which helps transgender youth, in 2007.

