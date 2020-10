​​​​​​Check out Ava Max. Fitz & the Tantrums. Pink Sweat$. Portugal. The Man. Rob Thomas.and many many more on VOTE READY, a special edition of Music Lives ON, in partnership with @HeadCountOrg. Check your voter registration status at headcount.org/voteready to RSVP to the show. And tune in this Friday 10/2 at 5pm pET on @LiveXLive! #VoteReady