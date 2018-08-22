Live From Jayn's Office With Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody

Singer/songrwriter and frontman of Snow Patrol, Gary Lightbody stopped by the Alice Studios and talked to Jayn Wednesday morning (8/22), hours after performing at AT&T Park with Ed Sheeran.

During a Facebook Live interview, the two discussed performing live and the possibility of playing full album shows. So, keep an eye out for that 'Final Straw' Tour (maybe) that you heard first on Alice!

Jayn and Gary also talked about his time at University and getting a degree in English Literature. He said "I had WAY too much fun when I was there." Lightbody has thought about returning to study and if he could, he would focus, this time around in medieval history.

For a quick recap of the interview, we're looking at a full tour of there third album 'Final Straw,' an auto-biography in 2019 and start a book club. To which, Lightbody does recommend historical novelist Jennifer Egan's A Visit from the Goon Squad and her latest book Manhattan Beach.

He says simply... stunning.