Watch Kesha, Niall Horan, Sam Smith & Friends Join In On "If The World Was Ending"
In Support of Doctors Without Borders
May 1, 2020
“This video for “If The World Was Ending” supports Doctors Without Borders, and has some incredible star power! Here are their friends in the video, in order of appearance:
Artists In order of appearance:
H.E.R.
Niall Horan
Keith Urban
Finneas
Alessia Cara
Jason Derulo
Kesha
Zara Larsson
Kelsea Ballerini
Sam Smith
The Rose
Anthony Ramos
Pink Sweat$
Jordan Davis
Sasha Sloan
Anne Marie
Noah Cyrus
Lindsey Stirling
Fletcher
Sabrina Carpenter
Evaluna Montaner
Camilo
Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors)
Maeta
Mau y Ricky
Florida Georgia Line
Julia Michaels
JP Saxe
Find out how you can help at doctorswithoutborders.org