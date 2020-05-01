Watch Kesha, Niall Horan, Sam Smith & Friends Join In On "If The World Was Ending"

“This video for “If The World Was Ending” supports Doctors Without Borders, and has some incredible star power! Here are their friends in the video, in order of appearance:



Artists In order of appearance:

H.E.R.

Niall Horan

Keith Urban

Finneas

Alessia Cara

Jason Derulo

Kesha

Zara Larsson

Kelsea Ballerini

Sam Smith

The Rose

Anthony Ramos

Pink Sweat$

Jordan Davis

Sasha Sloan

Anne Marie

Noah Cyrus

Lindsey Stirling

Fletcher

Sabrina Carpenter

Evaluna Montaner

Camilo

Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors)

Maeta

Mau y Ricky

Florida Georgia Line

Julia Michaels

JP Saxe

Find out how you can help at doctorswithoutborders.org

