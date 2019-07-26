Interview: Wendy Williams with Jayn

July 26, 2019
Jayn
Ahhh!  Wendy Williams is at the Paramount in Oakland Saturday night, so first she came by to talk with Jayn about the show…and candy…and not effing around! 

 

 

