Interview: Miley Cyrus With Jayn

Miley Cyrus’ new song with Mark Ronson “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” sounds soooo good on the air … Miley called Jayn to talk about hearing her own song on the radio (hopefully she doesn’t crawl into the back seat like in the video) and about working with Mark.

Did he really ask her for a collab for years and she only replied with emojis???

Seriously love the new song so much … and can’t wait to see ‘em do it live this weekend on Saturday Night Live (loving who Miley says she might join in some skits, too!)