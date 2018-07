Soooooooo John Mayer was in town with Dead and Company at Shoreline, and he knew that we were the first station in the country to play “New Light” so he wanted to sit down and say thank you and talk … about everything.

We talked about his Insta stories (a national treasure) and about knowing “New Light” was a hit and about how its release was a total “F It” from him … and that there’s more music on the way!

Listen to the interview below.