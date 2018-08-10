Jason Mraz Celebrates 'Know.' Album Release With The Students From Spark

On Friday, Jason Mraz stopped by Today Show studios to perform music from his newest album "Know." which was also the day of it's release, August 10th.

The singer-songwriter described the album as a "collection of love letters" and was joined by students from Spark, "an inclusive group that brings kids of all abilities together to share their love of performing arts", according to Billboard.

The 41 year-old also played some of his big hits including 2002's "The Remedy" and 2005's "I'm Yours."

Check out Jason Mraz perform his latest song 'Have It All' and other videos on the NBC Today Show website.

