NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 10: Jason Mraz Performs On NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza on August 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Jason Mraz Celebrates 'Know.' Album Release With The Students From Spark

August 10, 2018
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Community And Charity
Entertainment
Music
News

On Friday, Jason Mraz stopped by Today Show studios to perform music from his newest album "Know." which was also the day of it's release, August 10th.

The singer-songwriter described the album as a "collection of love letters" and was joined by students from Spark, "an inclusive group that brings kids of all abilities together to share their love of performing arts", according to Billboard.

The 41 year-old also played some of his big hits including 2002's "The Remedy" and 2005's "I'm Yours."

Check out Jason Mraz perform his latest song 'Have It All' and other videos on the NBC Today Show website.
 

Tags: 
jason mraz
Spark
Students
Today Show
Know.
new album