In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, supermodel Kate Upton and husband professional baseball player Justin Verlander attend the Breitling Global Roadshow event at The Duggal Greenhouse in New York. Upton and Verlander are expecting their first child. Upton

(Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

It's a Girl For Model Kate Upton, Astro Justin Verlander

November 11, 2018
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

HOUSTON (AP) — It's a girl for supermodel Kate Upton and her husband Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Upton used her Instagram site to announce the birth of the couple's first child — Genevieve Upton Verlander — and the date Nov. 7. The site features a black-and-white photo of an infant with her hand to her mouth.

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Further details about the baby and where the child was born weren't released.

Upton and Verlander wed last November in Italy, after the pitching ace helped the Astros win their first World Series. Upton in July announced the pregnancy, also on Instagram, in a post with the hashtag "pregnant in Miami."

Tags: 
Kate Upton
Justin Verlander
Baby Girl
birth
Genevieve Upton Verlander