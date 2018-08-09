'Isle Of Dogs' Coming To Alamo Drafthouse San Francisco For National Dog Day

On National Dog Day, Sunday, August 26, writer/director Wes Anderson's acclaimed stop-motion animated film, Isle Of Dogs is having a nationwide screening. Select Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country will carry the film with 10% of tickets sales going to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The film will be shown locally at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in San Francisco located at 2550 Mission Street. Each location will be giving away to one special attendee a set of rare Isle of Dog figures. The set features the five main dogs from the movie and the main character, Atari.

Video of Don&#039;t Talk PSA | ISLE OF DOGS | dir. Wes Anderson, featuring Bryan Cranston

Following the movie, a pre-recorded behind-the-scenes featurette will be shown, of a conversation between Anderson and Bob Balaban, who plays "King," that was filmed in Paris, France. "What a combination: the ASPCA, Alamo Drafthouse, and Mr. Bob Balaban," Anderson said. "I leapt at the chance to be a part of this little shindig and share our movie during its last days on the big screen."

Isle of Dogs is set in Japan, with the story following "a boy's odyssey in search of his lost dog" and features the voice talents of Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Bill Murray Jeff Goldblum, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, F. Murray Abraham and Yoko Ono.

Video of ISLE OF DOGS | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight



Tickets are on sale at the Alamo Drafthouse box office and online at their website.