Apr 15, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; UCLA Bruins gymnast Katelyn Ohashi performs a floor routine during the finals of the 2017 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships at Chaifetz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA Today Sports

(Photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA Today Sports)

The Internet Is Obsessed With Katelyn Ohashi's Incredible Gymnastics Routine

January 15, 2019

(ALT 103.7DFW) — You may not recognize Katelyn Ohashi by name, but by now, you've certainly seen her at work.

The 21-year-old freshman has captured the attention of the world with her absolutely incredible gymnastics routine at Under Armour's 2019 Collegiate Challenge this past Saturday.  The UCLA athlete has not only been praised for the complexity of her routine but the absolute sheer joy and exuberance she displays while performing.

It truly is a sight to behold and is well-deserved of the Perfect 10 she scored at the conclusion.

The internet has become smitten with Ohashi's performance but more importantly, her attitude during the routine, and she has people absolutely amazed and confused how she pulled everything off.

Ohashi is the reigning NCAA co-champion in floor exercises.  She was an Olympic hopeful until she suffered a horrific back and shoulder injury.  She decided to compete on the college level because of her injuries.
 

