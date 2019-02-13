23 May 2012 - Los Angeles, California - Antonella Barba. American Idol Season 11 Finale - Arrivals held at Nokia Theatre LA Live. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

(Photo credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Indictment: Ex-'American Idol' Contestant Was a Drug Courier

February 13, 2019
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A recently unsealed court document says a former contestant on both "American Idol" and "Fear Factor" worked as a courier for a drug ring and was trying to deliver nearly 2 pounds (830 grams) of fentanyl when she was arrested last year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 32-year-old Antonella Barba was back in custody Monday, following a federal indictment charging her with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Barba was originally arrested last October in Norfolk Virginia.

She was previously charged with shoplifting in New York and has a felony marijuana case pending in Kansas.

Barba, of New Jersey, reached the top 16 on "American Idol" in 2007, the year Jordin Sparks won. She competed on "Fear Factor" in 2012.

Her public defender didn't immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

