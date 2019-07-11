'Hustlers' Stars Share 'First Look' Footage of Upcoming Movie

The girls of the highly anticipated exotic dancer movie, Hustlers teased us with a first look at scenes from the film.

Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer and Lizzo took to social media on Wednesday and posted a tease from the upcoming sexy heist movie. The film also stars Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Usher Raymond and Mercedes Ruehl.

Constance Wu



A post shared by Constance Wu (@constancewu) on Jul 10, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

Jennifer Lopez



A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 10, 2019 at 9:09am PDT

Keke Palmer



A post shared by BIG BOSS ---- (@keke) on Jul 10, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

Lizzo



Inspired by the New York Magazine article and directed by Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers hits theaters on September 13.

