'Hustlers' Stars Share 'First Look' Footage of Upcoming Movie

July 11, 2019

The girls of the highly anticipated exotic dancer movie, Hustlers teased us with a first look at scenes from the film.

Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer and Lizzo took to social media on Wednesday and posted a tease from the upcoming sexy heist movie. The film also stars Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Usher Raymond and Mercedes Ruehl.

Lizzo

SAY WHADDUP TO --LIZ THE FLUTE PLAYIN STRIPPUH W/ A HEART OF GOLD. SO EXCITED TO BE PART OF @HUSTLERSMOVIE ----‍♀️ fun fact: I was soooo sick w/ the flu while filming I was shivering in-between takes and had a doctor come to set and give me a shot of b12 SHEEEEESH-- hard work pays off tho ho!!!!!

Inspired by the New York Magazine article and directed by Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers hits theaters on September 13.
 

