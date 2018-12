A Bay Area favorite, Humphry Slocombe is giving away ice cream to celebrate their 10 year anniversary on Friday, December 28.

The Mission District staple will have free ice cream available between 12 noon through midnight at their shop at 2790A Harrison Street in San Francisco and at their Southern California Venice Beach location.



A post shared by Humphry Slocombe (@humphryslocombe) on Dec 27, 2018 at 6:16pm PST

Humphry Slocombe also has a location in Oakland and at the San Francisco Ferry Building.