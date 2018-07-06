Hugh Jackman Poses With "Wolverine" At Giants Game
July 6, 2018
Hugh Jackman took in the Cardinals-Giants game last night (7/5) and was seated near the Cardinals dugout.
In the fifth inning, Jackman posted a photo with Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez who had made himself a makeshift Wolverine costume.
Sadly, Jackman is still a Yankee's fan.
Top of the 5th. @Tsunamy27 doing his best #Wolverine ?? @Cardinals at @SFGiants (I won’t leave my heart @Yankees ... it was just a one nighter) pic.twitter.com/TGobRbC0S2— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 6, 2018