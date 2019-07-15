LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 09: Recording artist Andrew Hozier-Byrne of Hozier performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hozier Announces Fall Show at The Berkeley Greek Theatre

July 15, 2019
Hozier is set to play Day 2 of Outside Lands this August in Golden Gate Park and now he's announced a Bay Area headlining show in October at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley.

The show is Tuesday night October 22nd and Freya Ridings will open.

Tickets go on sale Friday July 19th at 10AM (PST) here.

