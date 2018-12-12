The House From 'A Christmas Story' Is Available To Stay For The Holidays

It's that time of year where A Christmas Story is on constantly television. Often in 24-hour marathons and if you're a huge fan of the classic film you just might be interested in spending a night at The Parkers' actual house from the movie.

A recent Facebook post says they have a cancellation for December 23rd.

The house sleeps six and rents for about $495 a night. Rates tend to be higher for holiday stays ($995/night). The house is decked out in 1940's style while still providing very modern amenities. They include a leg-lamp, twin beds (Ralphie & Randy's), a microwave and free WiFi. Rooms are also available at the neighboring Bumpus House.

For rates and dates for the home in Cleveland, Ohio head to their official website.

