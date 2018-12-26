Horror Movie Fans Can't Get Enough of Netflix's 'Bird Box'

The latest talk at the family Christmas table is the horror/suspense thriller Bird Box. Fans can't seem to get enough of the original movie currently streaming on Netflix.

The film centers on a mother, played by Academy Award-winner Sandra Bullock (Ocean's 8) and her two children who live in a post-apocalyptic world where a supernatural threat has descimated most of the planet's population.

Netflix describes the film: "Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a mother and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety."

Joining Bullock as she leads an all-star cast includes Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) and John Malkovich (In the Line of Fire). Bird Box is directed by Susanne Bier, Emmy-winner of Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special for The Night Manager.

Watch the terrifying Bird Box trailer, here...

Video of Bird Box | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Bird Box premiered on Netflix on December 21st.