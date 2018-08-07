Interview: Actress Mia Maestro With Hooman

Hooman interviewed actress Mia Maestro about the film "Into The Okavango" which she co-produced.

"Into The Okavango" is playing at the Castro Theatre, Thursday, September 6 at 7:30 PM as part of the San Francisco Green Film Festival!

Botswana’s Okavango Delta, a 22,000sq kilometer maze of wetlands in the middle of the Kalahari Desert, is one of the last untouched refuges for wildlife on the planet. But its freshwater arteries - which provide water to over one million people – are under dire threat.

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!