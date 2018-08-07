Interview: Actress Mia Maestro With Hooman
Mia is one of the producers of "Into The Okavango"
August 7, 2018
Hooman interviewed actress Mia Maestro about the film "Into The Okavango" which she co-produced.
"Into The Okavango" is playing at the Castro Theatre, Thursday, September 6 at 7:30 PM as part of the San Francisco Green Film Festival!
Botswana’s Okavango Delta, a 22,000sq kilometer maze of wetlands in the middle of the Kalahari Desert, is one of the last untouched refuges for wildlife on the planet. But its freshwater arteries - which provide water to over one million people – are under dire threat.
