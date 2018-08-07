Hooman interviews Actress Mia Maestro - Mia is one of the producers of INTO THE OKAVANGO!

Hooman interviewed Actress Mia Maestro - Mia is one of the producers of INTO THE OKAVANGO -

https://www.nationalgeographic.org/projects/okavango/

INTO THE OKAVANGO is playing at the Castro Theatre, Thursday, September 6, 7:30pm ●

As part of the San Francisco Green Film Festival!

https://www.greenfilmfest.org/

Directed by Neil Gelinas (USA) ● San Francisco Premiere ● Expected Guests: Director Neil Gelinas Botswana’s Okavango Delta,

a 22,000sq kilometer maze of wetlands in the middle of the Kalahari Desert, is one of the last untouched refuges for wildlife on the planet. But its freshwater arteries - which provide water to over one million people – are under dire threat.

