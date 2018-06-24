In this March 29, 2016 file photo, TV personality Joanna Gaines poses for a portrait in New York. Joanna and Chip Gaines have welcomed their fifth child, a boy. The announcement of the birth Saturday, June 23, 2018 on Twitter. Chip Gaines wrote, "The Gain

HGTV's Joanna & Chip Gaines Welcome 5th Child

June 24, 2018
WACO, Texas (AP) — HGTV's Joanna and Chip Gaines have welcomed their fifth child — a boy.

The proud papa announced the birth Saturday on Twitter . He wrote, "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!"

The stars of the TV show "Fixer Upper" have two daughters and two others sons. Chip Gaines did not immediately reveal the newborn's name or further details.

He did tweet: "10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!"

The family lives on a farm near Waco, Texas. "Fixer Upper" featured home improvement and renovation projects in Central Texas. It wrapped up its fifth and final season in April.

