HBO President Teases Release Date of 'Game of Thrones' Final Season Premiere

President of HBO, Casey Bloys has narrowed down the release date of the highly anticipated final season of Game of Thrones.

During the Television Critics Association Press Tour on Wednesday, Bloys said the final season will return during the early half of 2019.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will only consist of six episodes, of which principle photography has already been completed by the major actors. Previous seasons premiered on HBO in early Spring, while the last season began during mid-July.

Some hoped for a later premiere to coincide with the Winter months, but most simply just can't wait.