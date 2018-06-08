HBO Greenlights 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series

On Friday, HBO announced they have given the "go ahead" to produce the highly anticipated prequel series of Game of Thrones.

The spinoff series is rumored to be set thousands of years in the past. Speculation of the time during the Golden Age of Heroes when "The Pact" was sealed between humans and the Children of the Forest.

George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman will collaborate to bring the story together as writers, co-creators and executive producers. Goldman will take on the extra duty of the series showrunner.

As the current season wraps up production, HBO gave little details as of yet of the new series.

The untitled series could see a premiere date sometime in 2020.

