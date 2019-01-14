HBO Developing Perry Mason Series with Matthew Rhys and Robert Downey Jr.

Once rumored to play Los Angeles defense attorney Perry Mason, Robert Downey Jr. has confirmed he will not take on the role.

Instead, The Americans star Matthew Rhys will take the stand as Mason, iconically portrayed by Raymond Burr in the '60's courtroom drama. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is moving forward with the project which looks like it's picking up steam with the addition of Rhys.

Downey, who will executive produce the limited HBO series, took to social media to praise Rhys on the role. "'Now it seems to me the place to start is at the beginning.' Perry Mason 'And it seems to me the beginning of any great project is casting my new best friend Matthew Rhys.'"

HBO's official summary on the show:

"1932, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong! Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this limited series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself."

The original CBS television series ran from 1957 to 1966 with Burr, William Hopper and Barbara Hale and was created by Erle Stanley Gardner. This time around, HBO brings in Boardwalk Empire and Friday Night Lights showrunners Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald. Rhys will also produce the series.

The British actor was seen recently on the big screen where he played Daniel Ellsberg in The Post, along with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. Rhys just finished production on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, as Lloyd Vogel, a journalist assigned to do a piece on Fred Rogers, played by Hanks.

Rhys is best known for his Emmy Award-winning role as Philip Jennings on FX's The Americans, co-starring his partner, Keri Russell.

