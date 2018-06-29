Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Is Coming To San Francisco In 2019

June 29, 2018
Bay Area 'Harry Potter' fans have something to lin 2019 when the award-winning play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' comes to San Francisco.

The San Francisco production at the Curran Theatre will mark the fourth engagement of the play in the fall of 2019.

It is a five-hour play that comes in two parts, which you can either see as a matinee followed by a night show or with shows on successive nights.

'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling wrote the play with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany that has garnered 24 major theatre awards in the UK and 25 awards in the US, including six Tony® Awards.

Dates and ticket sales for the SF shows are coming soon, keep an on harrypottertheplay.com.

