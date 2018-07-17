Harrison Ford at Mark Hamill's Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony held in front of the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Harrison Ford In Talks To Star In New 'Call of The Wild' Movie

July 17, 2018
Jack London's classic 1903 novel Call of The Wild makes a return to the big screen with the possibility of Indiana Jones' actor Harrison Ford in the lead role, according to Variety

Ford will take on the role of prospector John Thornton who braves the Yukon in search of gold. Sounding very "Indy-like," Ford joins Charlton Heston and Clark Gable who played the role in the previous versions of the story.

Call of The Wild is executive produced by Diana Pokorny, best known for Downsizing and Daddy's Home. Along with Erwin Stoff and Ryan Stafford working as co-producers. Logan screenwriter Michael Green will pen the story as Lilo & Stitch director Chris Sanders will helm the film.

With Lucasfilm pushing back on production for the fifth installment of  the upcoming Indiana Jones movie, the opening may give Ford some time to play Thornton. Jonathan Kasdan, "Indy 5's" writer is currently re-working the script and the film is now slated to release in 2021.

Ford was last seen in the follow-up films Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Blade Runner 2049, also written for film by Michael Green.

Call of The Wild is scheduled to release in theaters on Christmas Day 2019.

