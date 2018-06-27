Presenter Harrison Ford and actress Calista Flockhart attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globes Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 10, 2016. Photo Credit: HFPA/AdMedia

Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart and Son Make Pizza Stop

June 27, 2018

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — May the slice be with you.

Star Wars and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford has stopped for some pizza in Amherst, Massachusetts, along with his wife, Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart, and their son.

Antonio's Pizza regional manager Jay Carreiro tells The Boston Globe the 75 year-old Ford had pepperoni-sausage and tomato-basil slices on Tuesday. Flockhart had a slice of broccoli pizza, and their son had a couple of cheese slices.

Carreiro says Ford was very down-to-earth and posed for a photo.

