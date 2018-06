Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart and Son Make Pizza Stop

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — May the slice be with you.

Star Wars and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford has stopped for some pizza in Amherst, Massachusetts, along with his wife, Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart, and their son.

Antonio's Pizza regional manager Jay Carreiro tells The Boston Globe the 75 year-old Ford had pepperoni-sausage and tomato-basil slices on Tuesday. Flockhart had a slice of broccoli pizza, and their son had a couple of cheese slices.

Carreiro says Ford was very down-to-earth and posed for a photo.