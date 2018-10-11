Globetrotters Teach 10-Year-Old Santa Rosa Double Amputee To Shoot Hoops

SANTA ROSA (RADIO.COM) — 10-year-old double amputee and California wildfire survivor Lilly Biagini is scoring big- sinking her first ever basket on a 10-foot hoop.

It’s all thanks to her Harlem Globetrotters friend, Zeus McClurkin, teaching her his patented "bounced shot."

The move helps Lilly because her prosthetic legs make is difficult for her to take traditional basketball shots.

Lilly has overcome a lot since first meeting the Globetrotters in California. Her family lost their home and belongings, including Lilly’s prosthetic legs, to last year’s “Tubbs Fire.”

But Lilly has bounced back. She and Zeus are reuniting at her new school in Texas. And her game is only getting stronger.

