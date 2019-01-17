Harlem Globetrotters Assist Furloughed Government Employees With Free Shows

With no end in sight, the government remains shut down as the President and Congressional Democrats bicker back-and-forth on funding of Trump's border wall. As a result, Federal employees continue to work without pay or furloughed until a deal is reached.

Many businesses are helping the federal workers and their families at the local level, including some restaurants offering free food.

The Harlem Globetrotters are taking things to the next level. The basketball team is giving away free tickets to their shows.

In a statement on the team’s website, Howard Smith, President of the Globetrotter organization wrote "As the Ambassadors of Goodwill, we want to show our support to all those government workers whose paychecks, and by extension, their families, are directly impacted,"

Smith continues "Any U.S. government employee currently on furlough can show their valid government ID at their local box office and receive two complimentary tickets to a Harlem Globetrotter game in North America while supplies last."

ICYMI, we're offering free tickets to all US government employees currently on furlough.



The Harlem Globetrotters will be in the Bay Area, playing two games at Oracle Arena in Oakland on January 19, two games at the SAP Center in San Jose on January 20 and 21.

More information is available on the Harlem Globetrotters website.

