A Guide To Cheaper Green Living

What do you think when you hear 'Going Green' or 'Green Living'? Going 'Off-The-Grid'. Making a public protest calling out businesses and people who are viewed as harming Mama Earth. Living Green is way to EXPENSIVE for everyday living. These thoughts tend to sway others from doing #1THING that can help them and Mama Earth in the process.

Recently Bailey sent an email sharing a fantastic guide that was put together w/ the answers to these misconceptions when it comes to 'Green Living'...

"I’ve been looking for some content about green living online. I’m glad your website has info that could be useful to people looking to reduce their impact on the environment. We at Coupon Chief have just created a massive guide titled “The Ultimate Guide to Cheap Green Living.” It includes up-to-date information and special tips to help people adopt a more Earth-friendly lifestyle without draining their wallets.... Could we share it with others?'

'The Ultimate Guide to Cheap Green Living' is a labor of Love that Bailey and her associates put together to show just how easy it can be to do 1THING each day for Mama Earth. It breaks down 'Green Living' in terms of everyday living. It explains, and gives suggestions of how Earth-Friendly actions also benefits us when it comes to Better Health & Saving Green $$

It begins with the question ...

'Why Go Green?' Highlighting 6 main reasons why ...

This is the only planet we have. It's our home. Real Food is Better. Earth -friendly foods are also Good for you. Some Green Technologies can save you Green. Going Green can increase your Home's value. We need Water to Live Green Living is often more humane.

Here's a helpful list that have several 1THINGs. If we all did one thing each day, it will make a difference.

41 Inexpensive Ways to Go Green:

Buy a programmable thermostat. Switch to ENERGY STAR approved appliances when you upgrade. Stop buying bottled water. Pay your bills online. Use heat and air conditioning in moderation. Ride your bike instead of driving. Replace old lightbulbs. Buy second-hand clothing. Recycle when you can. Make your own cleaning products.

Click here for the other 31 ways, and so much more. Thank you to Bailey & the crew at Coupon Chief for sharing. Keep spreading the word. Try doing 1THING each day. See what a difference it can do for you and your family, while keeping our home,'Mama Earth', safer and cleaner 1THING at a time.



