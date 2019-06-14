Guide To The Bay Area's County Fairs

A family adventure to the County Fair is one of our favorite summer pastimes. Corn dogs and carnival rides, fireworks and farm animals; there is something fun for every ranch-hand on your farm at any one of these Bay Area’s County Fairs.

Contra Costa County Fair

1201 W. 10th St.

Antioch, CA 94509

contracostafair.com

Dates: Thursday, May 16th – Sunday, May 19th 2019

The Contra Costa County Fair offers something for every member of the family. A junior livestock auction, a cookout contest, entertainment, carnival games, roller derby (yep, roller derby!) and more.

You won’t want to miss Saturday night’s performance from Jett Benatar, a salute to Joan Jett and Pat Benatar and Sunday’s Fiesta de la Familia Day with Live Hispanic Musical Entertainment.



San Mateo County Fair

San Mateo County Fairgrounds

1346 Saratoga Ave

San Mateo, CA 94403

sanmateocountyfair.com

Dates: Saturday, June 8th – Sunday, June 16th, 2019

Come out for great entertainment, live music, livestock education, famous fair food & drink and all the Fair flair you’ve come to expect from the San Mateo County Fair! See the pig races, a variety of entertainment, a horse show, a kids train, and all of your county fair favorites. Performing at the 2019 San Mateo County Fair Concert Series, Morris Day & The Time, Air Supply, Sir-Mix-A-Lot, Better Than Ezra, The Commodores and 98°! Also hitting the stage Queen Nation, Petty & The Heartshakers, Rocio y Su Sonora and Alacranes Musical! All concerts are FREE with Fair admission



Sonoma-Marin Fair

4th District Agricultural Association

175 Fairgrounds Drive

Petaluma, CA. 94952

www.sonoma-marinfair.org

Dates: Wednesday, June 19th – Sunday, June 23rd, 2019

One of the North Bay’s favorite summer events, featuring the hugely popular “World's Ugliest Dog® Contest”, Pig Races, a Safari Adventure, a Culinary Pavilion and Wine Tasting. And rockin’ artists like Loverboy, Lifehouse, David Lee Murphy and Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye performing on the main stage. Plus, catch Hypnotist & Comedian Chris Mabrey, Michelle Lambert, McKenna Faith, Me & You, Ballet Folklorico, Dancers of the Desert and Journey Revisited! Sonoma-Marin Fair concerts are FREE with paid Fair admission!



Marin County Fair

410 Avenue of the Flags

San Rafael, CA 94903

marinfair.org

Dates: Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July, 7th, 2019

“Over the Moon!” at the Marin County Fair as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing! Along with traditional Fair favorites (thrilling carnival rides, delicious food, loveable farm animals and spectacular fireworks), the Marin County Fair is known as “The Greenest Fair on Earth.”

The environmentally conscious Marin County combines the red, white and blue of America’s history with the green of American’s future in sustainability by integrating environmental stewardship at the Fair. One price includes all concerts (featuring Cheap Trick, Steel Pulse, Dwight Yoakam, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts and more), fireworks nightly, and attractions and rides. Great family price, great family fun!



Napa County Fair

1435 North Oak Street

Calistoga, CA 94515

napacountyfair.org

Date: Thursday, July 4th, 2019

Fireworks, karaoke, pony rides, a a classic 4th of July parade through downtown Calistoga, nostalgic games, picnicking, wine tasting (this IS Napa after all) are all part of this wine country favorite fair.

You won’t want to miss the live music, strolling entertainment, blue ribbon-winning exhibits and displays, barbecue, and not to mention the main event…an awesome fireworks display to celebrate a classic Fourth of July Celebration.



Alameda County Fair

Alameda County Fairgrounds

Pleasanton, CA 94566

annual.alamedacountyfair.com

Dates: Friday, June 14th – Sunday, July 7th, 2019

Enjoy a special day filled with LIVE Music, Fireworks, Extreme Action Sports, LIVE Horseracing and Great Food. The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular promises to live up to its name with non-stop, razzle-dazzle fireworks set to music performed by the Oakland Symphony and we will have a Salute to Hometown Heroes Video before fireworks!

Show starts at approximately 9:30pm, with best viewing at the Budweiser Grandstand (at the Horse Racing Track). This year, see premium live concert entertainment featuring Ashanti, Loverboy, Aly & AJ, Lifehouse, Gin Blossoms, Trace Adkins, Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe and Sheila E.! All attractions are FREE with admission.



Solano County Fair

900 Fairgrounds Dr.

Vallejo, CA 94589

www.scfair.com

Dates: Thursday, June 27th – Sunday, June 30th, 2019

Get ready for nightly fireworks and free concerts. The Solano County Fair is a show-stopper! With livestock auctions, the Solano Community Showcase Talent Show, Blue Ribbon Competitions and a family-friendly, traditional county fair-vibe, Solano County Fair is an easy choice for a summer adventure. Papa Joe & The New Deal, Alvon Johnson and CRSB headline the Cultural Stage.



Santa Clara County Fair

Santa Clara County Fairgounds

344 Tully Rd.

San Jose, CA 95111

thefair.org

Dates: Thursday, August 1st – Sunday, August 4th, 2019

The annual Santa Clara County Fair is coming. Head to the Fairgrounds to check out livestock, a carnival, shopping, entertainment + much more! Don’t forget our favorite reason to head to the fair: the fair food!



Sonoma County Fair

1350 Bennet Valley Road

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

sonomacountyfair.com

Dates: Thursday, August 1st – Sunday, August 11, 2019

The Sonoma County Fair is a potpourri of events with something for everyone. Featured events at the Sonoma County Fair range from live music on several stages to horse racing to a full carnival with rides, games and prizes. There’s a rodeo, livestock contest, a special kids area and of course the huge Hall of Flowers (the largest in the United States), which has a different theme every year. The Sonoma County Fair is also a showcase of local arts and crafts. In a nutshell, the Sonoma County Fair is good clean fun on a grand scale.



Napa Town & Country Fair

Napa Valley Expo

575 3rd Street

Napa, CA 94559

napavalleyexpo.com

Dates: Wednesday, August 7th – Sunday, August 11th, 2019

Celebrate the Napa Town & Country Fair located inside the Napa Valley Expo! Come for the delicious food, check out the many competitive exhibits and dance & party all summer night to the amazing entertainment scheduled to perform on the Plaza Stage. Concerts at the Plaza Stage are free with fair admission.

