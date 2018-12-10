Glide Church To Kick Off Annual Grocery Bag Giveaway On Wednesday

On Wednesday, GLIDE kicks off their annual Grocery Bag Giveaway with a over a thousand bags filled with much needed holiday food items like free-range chicken.

According to Bay City News, among the food set for giveaway include 2400 free-range chickens, 1600 turkeys, 4200 pounds of vegetables, 43000 dinner rolls, 1600 pounds each of cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and turkey stuffing, 160 gallons of turkey gravy and almost 10000 pounds of oranges.

Through nearby community-based organizartions, the Grocery Bag Giveaway extends to other neighborhoods like Bayview, Chinatown and The Fillmore.

Distribution will begin at 7:30 early in the morning through 10:30 am at the GLIDE Memorial Church, at the corner of Ellis and Taylor Streets in San Francisco.

San Francisco-based Gap Inc. sponsors the event with funding and volunteer support.